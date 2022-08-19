McKnight Blvd. expected to have major traffic delays this weekend
If you're planning to drive to the airport this weekend, it might be wise to steer clear of McKnight Boulevard.
That's because the street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Centre Street N and Greenview Drive/Trello Drive N.E. on Saturday and Sunday.
The city said the road is being closed for the installation of a pedestrian bridge.
Major delays are expected.
The pedestrian bridge won't be open until October, when its rehabilitation work will be completed.
LANE CLOSURES: McKnight Blvd will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Centre St N to Greenview Dr/Trelle Dr NE on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21. Major delays are expected. These lanes closures are for a pedestrian bridge installation over the roadway. https://t.co/bZkKdl8F2h pic.twitter.com/IIpwuzyUNg— YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) August 19, 2022
-
'This is his happy place': Golf course superintendent marks 50 years at Riverside Golf and Country ClubA longtime employee of one of Canada’s best golf courses is being recognized for a special milestone.
-
-
Sask. plane crash legend focus of new bookA Saskatchewan legend involving a 1959 northern Saskatchewan plane crash is being uncovered in a new book.
-
Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHFTickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance.
-
Sweden earns world junior hockey bronze, defeats Czechia 3-1Isak Rosen scored the game-winner for Sweden in a 3-1 victory over Czechia to take the bronze medal at the world junior men's hockey championship Saturday.
-
Municipalities continue to bash provincial police force proposalMore municipalities are speaking out against the government's plan to eventually replace the RCMP with a provincial police force.
-
'An extraordinary officer': Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park unveiled in Indian HeadAfter nearly one year of fundraising, design, and construction, the community of Indian Head officially opened the Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park.
-
'Me too clause' could make for a 'bumpy ride' in B.C. union negotiationsWith B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch workers on strike, orders to private liquor stores, bars and restaurants across the province have come to a screeching halt.
-
With new nurses on the way, N.B. hospital hopes to expand ER hoursOn Thursday, Horizon Health interim president and CEO Margaret Melanson said five new registered nurses have been hired to work at the hospital, thanks to a recruitment partnership with the Sackville community.