McRoberts Jr. next man up in Roughriders' receiving core

Back on the field at Mosaic Stadium, the Saskatchewan Roughriders continue preparations as the days tick away before their semi-final game with the Calgary Stampeders.

With Ricardo Louis out, Paul McRoberts Jr. is in and embracing the opportunity.

“I feel locked in, I feel like I did back in my first game,” McRoberts Jr. said. “To get out there back on the field with the guys (is) a good feeling.”

McRoberts Jr. has not played in a game since week three against the Ottawa Redblacks. He caught all four targets for 42 yards.

"I have been preparing for this to help my team. I would have been really sad if I did not get to play and we lost. This would have been my second year in a row not playing,” McRoberts Jr. said.

Spending time on the practice roster throughout the season has allowed McRoberts Jr. to prepare for this moment.

“Some people might view it as being off the team or you suck, but it’s fascinating and only if they could be in your shoes for a day and see how it transitions to the field,” McRoberts Jr. said.

He said his mom has been a huge mentor and contributor to his work ethic.

“I learn everything from her, her will and desire and passion for everything I do it becomes easy once you develop that passion for it,” McRoberts said.

Head coach Craig Dickenson said he believes McRoberts Jr. hard work has payed off leaving him to flourish come Sunday.

“The thing about Paul is that he perseveres,” Dickenson said. “He has been up and down and injured. The guy just keeps playing and keeps working hard.”

McRoberts Jr. said he hopes his addition to the line up will provide that much needed offensive boost that could lead to a lengthy playoff run.