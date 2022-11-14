Meaford fail-to-remain suspect sought
Police need the public’s help in identifying a man who fled after a collision.
Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a fail-to-remain collision on Boucher Street East in Meaford on Nov. 3. at 7:51 p.m.
Officers arrived on scene and discovered that an unknown male driver had backed into a light standard, which had fallen over onto the overhead power lines. Officers say that the driver then fled the scene.
The OPP has released a photo in hopes that a member of the public will be able to identify the driver. Police would like to speak with him regarding this investigation.
The Grey Bruce OPP asks anyone with information regarding this collision to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report online.
Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
