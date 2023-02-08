Meaford resident facing 9 counts of arson following series of fires

A 21-year-old man is facing nine counts of arson following a series of fires in Meaford.

Detectives from the Grey Bruce OPP Major Crime Unit (MCU) were assigned to investigate the multiple fires that broke out during 2021 and 2022.

The Meaford resident was arrested and charged on Feb. 3.

He was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound where he was remanded into custody.