Meal boxes packed with local ingredients delivered to families in need

Volunteers at Fresh Food Weekly packed up meal boxes to deliver to families in need Wednesday afternoon.

The organization uses local ingredients to put together meal kits available for purchase for low-income families in Barrie.

Each meal box contains locally sourced milk, eggs, butter, cheese, a dessert, vegetables and fruit.

Along with the ingredients, those who purchase the meal kit will receive a burger recipe to

Over the weekend, the organization held a golf tournament to help raise money for the meal kits.

Sixty-nine golfers hit the fairways in Innisfil on Saturday to help raise money for the cause.

Each box costs $37 and can only be purchased on behalf of a low-income family.

Fresh Food Weekly says they are looking for volunteers to help assemble the boxes.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can reach out online.