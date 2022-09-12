Meal-delivery worker stabbed in the chest and throat, Vancouver police say

Warning: This story contains disturbing details.

A young food delivery worker is recovering from life-threatening injuries after what Vancouver police are calling an unprovoked and random stabbing.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the city’s Chinatown neighbourhood, where police say witnesses and bystanders may have helped save the victim’s life.

Francis Cruz was one of the people who called 911 after the Skip the Dishes worker was attacked by a stranger on Gore Avenue near East Pender Street.

“He got stabbed right at the neck,” Cruz said. “He was legit still trying to to lock his bike while he was like gushing blood.”

Cruz was working at a local salon when he heard shouting outside. He says people rushed to help, with one putting pressure on the victim’s neck until first responders arrived.

“He looked conscious…but just shaken,” Cruz recalled. “It was so intense.”

The 22-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries, including stab wounds to the chest and throat, but is expected to survive.

Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said “a lot of credit” goes to the public in this case, for helping the victim and providing investigators with critical information.

“At this time, we dont have a motive. It appears to be random. It appears to be unprovoked,” he said.

“Young fella who just came to Canada recently in the spring, came from Afghanistan, he was a refugee trying to get a better life and here is out doing his job trying to make a go of it, and he’s attacked.”

Police said people who were in the area at the time provided key information that led to the arrest of a 43-year-old suspect in Crab Park shortly after the attack. Dennis Amanand Prasad is charged with aggravated assault and has a court date on Tuesday.

Last month, a well-known security guard was assaulted by a stranger in the neighbourhood.

Addison said random unprovoked attacks are happening more and more, and in this case those who came to help may have helped save the young victim’s life.

Cruz said he’s happy to hear the young man survived.

“I’m an immigrant myself,” he said. “I know what it’s like the first year, the first two years, trying to adjust to new culture. So I’m sure he was just trying to do his job.”