Meal prep done for you: Sudbury-based meal kit delivery service

Busy families and those who don’t have a knack for the culinary arts now have a local option when it comes to food delivery kits with meals that are ready to eat.

Fresh Prepared is based in Sudbury and officially launches next week, but orders can be placed on its website as of Monday.

"We have soups, we have individual meals, we have family-sized meals, we have desserts and we also have lunch box programs," said Jay Quesnel, founder of Fresh Prepared. "They all come in microwave as well as oven-safe containers so you can just pop them in and away you go."

He said this meal kit isn’t quite like the others you may have gotten used to. There is no cooking involved, the meals you select are delivered to your doorstep fully prepared.

"We found that a lot of the other companies out there doing this kind of thing, their position is healthy and good for you and portion-controlled. We didn’t want to be any of that. We just want to provide good wholesome meals," Quesnel said.

He said his company will be delivering food boxes across the province with the first orders going out July 20.