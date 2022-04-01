Meals on Wheels concerned rising prices will impact service to Winnipeggers

A long-running meal program in Winnipeg is facing problems being driven by high prices for food and fuel.

Ray Lapointe, a driver for Meals on Wheels, said he is worried that the high cost of gasoline and rising food prices could hurt the delivery service, which delivers lunches and dinners to people who can’t prepare food for themselves.

“I’m hoping we don’t lose any clients due to the cost,” he said. “That’s concerning.”

Lapointe said Meals on Wheels relies on volunteers to drop off meals through the week. Drivers pay for their own gas, which is offset by a route allowance.

He is worried the price increases for food and fuel could force Meals on Wheels to scale back how many days it operates.

“It’s expensive now, everything,” he said.

Lapointe said the service extends far beyond just providing people with a bite to eat.

“For one, it provides them a little bit of company, for a few minutes,” he said. “You also check on them. For a lot of the people, you may be the only person they see every day, and that’s concerning to me, because there’s nobody for them.”

Despite the increase in costs, Lapointe said he will still continue driving for the organization.

“I enjoy doing it. I get just some personal satisfaction out of it by helping people,” he said. “That’s the reason other drivers say [they do it] as well, they like to help people.”

Those interested in volunteering for the organization can reach out online.