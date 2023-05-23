Meals on Wheels Ottawa is in desperate need of volunteers

Meals on Wheels, a crucial service for seniors and individuals unable to leave their homes, is facing significant challenges in delivering hot meals to its clients.

The organization is dealing with a shortage of volunteers, making it increasingly difficult to meet the needs of those relying on its services.

One of the recipients, Carol MacIvor, has been relying on Meals on Wheels for the past six months due to her inability to cook for herself. For her, the organization has become a vital support system.

"I can't cook any longer, so this has been a lifeline for me," says MacIvor.

Her hot food delivery failed to arrive this week, only frozen food would be delivered on Friday.

"I received a call last Friday, telling me that there would be no Meals on Wheels delivery this week or next week," she explained.

Suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (C.O.P.D.), a condition that restricts her ability to breathe, MacIvor relies on an oxygen machine 24 hours a day. For her, Meals on Wheels is essential.

“It's an incredibly invaluable service for people who can't get out for one reason or another,” says MacIvor. “And it's just devastating for some folks.”

Baudouin St-Cyr, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Ottawa, says the organization estimates an 80 per cent decrease in volunteers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with few returning.

"We're dealing with a major volunteer shortage," says St-Cyr. “They were all of an age, as the pandemic ended, to not return to Meals on Wheels. So most of them retired from Meals on Wheels."

As one of the largest Meals on Wheels providers in Ontario, the Ottawa branch delivered more than 120,000 meals to approximately 1,600 clients during the last fiscal year.

To address the current volunteer shortage, St-Cyr and his team are actively working to recruit and train new volunteers to ensure uninterrupted service.

"We're really working hard at retooling, at bringing new people in, orienting them, and getting them out there in the field,” says St-Cyr. “And we're really, really hoping that folks in Ottawa will hear this and give us a call."

Rosemary Dunne, a dedicated volunteer for the past seven months, understands the significance of volunteerism and the need it fulfills within the community.

"Volunteerism is important, and I think this is a very good cause and a big need in the city," she said.

Dunne says she finds the experience highly rewarding.

"You know, the clients are very appreciative, and yeah, it's a good feeling," she added.

"You know, there's a very fast, quick reward,” says St-Cyr. “Because the clients will reward you with their smiles and their thank yous because they know how important the volunteers are."

MacIvor says she needs volunteers now more than ever.

"I'm hoping some people will step forward to volunteer. I mean, it only takes a couple of hours per shift."

St-Cyr says anyone can volunteer, even those without vehicles. As they will be paired with another driver to work as a delivery team.

Those interested in volunteering can visit the Meals on Wheels website.