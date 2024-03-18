Meals on Wheels says they need more volunteers in Waterloo Region

Meals on Wheels is looking for 20 volunteers to help serve its clients in Waterloo Region.

The organization prepares and packages around 300 meals at its Breslau facility each day, and then delivers them to people throughout the region.

“We have an incredible kitchen right here in our office and we have an incredible kitchen staff that provides these meals each day, so they’re fresh right when it’s received at the seniors’ home,” explained Jerry Lawlor, the director of revenue development for Meals on Wheels.

The backbone of the organization is the dedicated volunteers.

One of them, Peggy Clail, has been helping clients for 14 years.

“They love it. They think it is a great way of getting a warm meal every day. And, you know, especially coming to visit them and having a little chat with them,” she added.

Gary Ingold calls the program a huge help.

“It’s super duper for people. I can't get any help taking me out to the grocery store, so it’s been a wonderful for the last year,” he said.

Meals on Wheels charges on a sliding scale based on the client’s income, but the cost is modest and ranges from $4 to $10 per meal.

“It’s a wonderful community,” said Clail. “A wonderful thing to have, because there is a lot of shut-ins that would probably never see a person all day.”

The program is funded primarily through the Ministry of Health but also relies on funding and those willing to help out.

“We have a lot of volunteers, but we need more,” said Lawlor. “There are seniors that are in need of nutritious meals on a regular basis, sometimes on a weekly basis, sometimes three times a week, depending on the week.”

At the moment, the organization has around 250 volunteers but they’re hoping to add another 20 to their roster. If you are looking to volunteer, you can sign up at the Meals on Wheels website.