'Meant the whole world': Local musician's guitar stolen from his truck

A local musician is pleading to get his favourite guitar back after it was stolen from inside his truck last weekend.

Kelly Bourdages, Trick Ryder's band leader, was gifted a 1964 red Telecaster by Canadian country legend Big George Moody more than 40 years ago.

"I always loved that guitar, and I always wanted that guitar, and he made sure that I got it," Bourdages told CTV News Edmonton. "It's been my main guitar."

"That guitar meant the whole world to me," he said.

Bourdages says he usually keeps his equipment locked up. On Saturday evening, he returned home after a gig, felt tired, and figured his guitar would be okay for the night.

"I just didn't think nothing of it," Bourdages said. "I thought one night shouldn't matter I guess."

"One lapse of judgement left it in the truck overnight, and wow," he added.

The next morning, his neighbour shared how her vehicle was broken into overnight.

"I looked (at mine), and I was like, oh my goodness," Bourdages said. "My heart hit my throat."

After decades of touring, that guitar has become a part of Bourdages — who even has it tattooed on his left shoulder.

"I wanted something that was going to stay forever," he said. "That represented me, and that was my red guitar, my red Telecaster."

"That's how much I love the guitar," he added. "That tattoo's been with me for many years as well."

While he has other guitars, Bourdages says none of them have the same history and feel.

"It's a special guitar," he said. "It's got special pick-ups in it. This thing's been hot-rodded for what I needed it for."

The musician has filed a police report, and local pawn shops and music stores have been informed about it. There's even a cash reward for 'ol red's safe return.

"I just appeal to the public," Bourdages said. "If somebody knows where this guitar is."

"Look in your heart, no questions asked. Somehow get it back. Whether you want to drop it off with the police or anywhere. I need that guitar back. It's my life."