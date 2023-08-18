'Meant to be a bit of a homecoming': Whoop-Up Days returns with new facility

Construction crews and midway operators are still hard at work preparing at the Lethbridge and District Exhibition grounds.

Come Tuesday, what's currently a mostly empty parking lot will be transformed into the iconic midway.

Organizers are thrilled to welcome back the crowds.

"The biggest thing about this year, obviously, is that this is meant to be a community event. This is meant to be a bit of a homecoming for people to come back and we wanted it to be accessible for everybody,” said Mike Warkentin, Exhibition CEO.

This year, attendees will get to enter the brand-new Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre.

The $76-million facility opened a week ago and will serve as an entrance point to the grounds and play host to several events throughout Whoop-Up Days.

Finishing touches are still being put on the building but the Exhibition is thrilled with the results.

"The Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre changes the dynamic of Whoop-Up Days," Warkentin said.

It won't be the only draw.

The Exhibition has partnered with Gas King to make admission to Whoop-Up Days free for all five days.

Warkentin said the Exhibition wanted to explore a free-admission model after trying it for the modified 2021 edition of Whoop-Up Days.

"You may remember in 2021, we did a free-admission Whoop-Up Days and it was wildly successful in terms of getting people to the site. And so when we looked at it and how do we make this more of a community event -- to bring more people from the community -- it only made sense we went to that model," he said.

Another draw will be the return of live music.

Southern Alberta bands and artists will take the stage Aug. 24-26.

"This year, we really wanted to celebrate local. So in conjunction with our free admission to bring more of the community out, we wanted to celebrate the exceptional local talent we have and local artists. And that's why we programmed the stage with southern Alberta artists this year," Warkentin said.

The Whoop-Up Days festivities officially kick off with the parade on Tuesday.

The grounds will open up to the public the same day at noon.