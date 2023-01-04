Meat cleaver left behind at scene of Saskatoon bus stop stabbing, police say

Saskatoon police say they found a meat cleaver at the site of a bus stop assault that left two people with serious injuries on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Idylwyld Drive North for a weapons complaint around 6:30 p.m., according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

Several suspects shouted at the victims as they got off a bus, SPS said.

The victims, a 36-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, were then sprayed with bear mace and stabbed before the suspects fled the scene, according to police.

The victims were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

SPS is asking anyone with information about the assault to call police or Crime Stoppers.