Meat draw raises $20K to help Kingsway Legion stay open
A meat draw supporting the Kingsway Legion has raised $20,000 to help the branch keep its doors open.
The city’s largest legion, Branch 175, told CTV News Edmonton in late February it needed about $150,000 to pay for its mortgage and repair the building.
- 'Bad situation': Kingsway Legion on the brink of closing, members remain hopeful branch can be saved
After hearing about the struggle, The Bear's Yukon & McCord decided to organize a meat raffle and enlist some help from their listeners and local establishments.
After putting out the call, a number of Edmonton businesses decided to get onboard with the initiative and donated meat to the cause.
Those businesses include:
- Motley Que
- ACME Meat Market Ltd
- Wilhauk Beef Jerky
- Meuwly’s Artisan Food Market
- D’Arcy’s Meat Market
- Local Meats Leduc
- Belmont Sobeys
- Black Sunshine Longhorns
- MeatHead Inc
- The Clever Dog Custom Woodworking and Design
- Northern Chicken
As of Monday afternoon the draw sold out, with 345 purchases amounting to 14,680 tickets sold.
Yukon & McCord's MEAT DRAW IS SOLD OUT!!!
YOU GUYS!!!! ������ We had 2 weeks allotted to sell this thing out and you did it in just over 4 hours!!!!! WOW!!!! THANK YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/aDTQFbXZ6F