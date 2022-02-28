iHeartRadio

Meat draw raises $20K to help Kingsway Legion stay open

A number of Edmonton businesses donate goods to the meat draw in support of the Kingsway Legion. (Source: 100.3 The Bear)

A meat draw supporting the Kingsway Legion has raised $20,000 to help the branch keep its doors open.

The city’s largest legion, Branch 175, told CTV News Edmonton in late February it needed about $150,000 to pay for its mortgage and repair the building.

After hearing about the struggle, The Bear's Yukon & McCord decided to organize a meat raffle and enlist some help from their listeners and local establishments.

After putting out the call, a number of Edmonton businesses decided to get onboard with the initiative and donated meat to the cause.

Those businesses include:

  • Motley Que
  • ACME Meat Market Ltd
  • Wilhauk Beef Jerky
  • Meuwly’s Artisan Food Market
  • D’Arcy’s Meat Market
  • Local Meats Leduc
  • Belmont Sobeys
  • Black Sunshine Longhorns
  • MeatHead Inc
  • The Clever Dog Custom Woodworking and Design
  • Northern Chicken

As of Monday afternoon the draw sold out, with 345 purchases amounting to 14,680 tickets sold. 

Yukon & McCord's MEAT DRAW IS SOLD OUT!!!
YOU GUYS!!!! ������ We had 2 weeks allotted to sell this thing out and you did it in just over 4 hours!!!!! WOW!!!! THANK YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/aDTQFbXZ6F

— 100.3 The Bear (@1003TheBear) February 28, 2022
