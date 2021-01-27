The Calgary Police Service is investigating after tainted meat was found in the backyard of a home in the northwest neighbourhood of Arbour Lake.

Officers and members of the Calgary Fire Department responded to a home on Arbour Ridge Way N.W. on Jan. 20 following a complaint that suspicious meat had been found outside the residence.

Police confirm a dog resides at the home and it was the homeowner who made the discovery.

After testing the meat, investigators determined it contained a chemical that is typically used to control rodent populations.

Police have not determined if the meat was intentionally placed or if it had been carried into the yard by another animal.

According to CPS officials, injuring or endangering an animal is a criminal offence that can result in a fine of up to $10,000 or jail time.

Anyone with surveillance footage of the area of Arbour Ridge Way N.W from the morning of Jan. 20 or information regarding the incident, is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.