iHeartRadio

Meat Loaf's streams jump by 4,650 per cent following death

image.jpg
Meat Loaf's streams and sales jumped by massive amounts in the immediate wake of his passing Thursday, and his 1977 'Bat Out of Hell' album is a solid candidate to reenter the top 10 next week as a result of the resurgent interest in his catalog, statistics from the last few days show.
12