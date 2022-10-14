Meat with suspected rodenticide found by police in Mount Forest parking lot

Wellington County OPP are warning residents to watch for hazards that could injure your pets, after police found pieces of meat laced with what looked like rodenticide in a parking lot in Mount Forest.

Police responded to what was a suspicious item occurrence on Main Street South on Thursday.

There were a number of pieces of meat in the area, according to a news release from OPP.

Police said to use all precautions suggested by the manufacturer when using products like Rodenticide.