Mechanical issue stops CTrain travel between Sunnyside and Lions Park Station

A mechanical issue is causing some slowdowns for commuters who use the Red Line LRT.

Calgary Transit says CTrains are not able to travel between Sunnyside and Lions Park Station until further notice due to a power issue, though shuttle busses will be running between the two stations.

CTrains are running from Somerset Station to Sunnyside Station, and from Tuscany Station to Lions Park Station.

The mechanical issues comes after the Calgary Fire Department received a call about a downed power line near the SAIT LRT Station at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

About 65 people were on the train at the time, and were stuck inside the cars for about two hours.

No injuries were reported.

For more information on the incident and on shuttle busses you can visit the Calgary Transit website.

#CTRiders Due to a mechanical issue #RedLine trains will be running from Tuscany Station to Lions Park Station and Sunnyside Station to Somerset Bridlewood Station. If you are traveling from Lions Park Station to Sunnyside Station please connect with a Shuttle Bus at the bus loop pic.twitter.com/kiQoNTFSyi