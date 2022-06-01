Mechanical room leak leads to unsafe carbon monoxide levels at Winnipeg building

A seven-storey, multi-residential building was found to have unsafe carbon monoxide levels due to a leak in the mechanical room.

The incident began on Wednesday just before 1:30 a.m., when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to a fire alarm at a building in the 200 block of Dufferin Avenue.

When crews got to the scene, they found unsafe levels of carbon monoxide, confirming readings between 20 and 80 parts per million (ppm) on at least two floors.

Crews began to get the residents out of the complex, and called in extra units to help.

Everyone got out of the building safely and no one was hurt or got sick.

Crews with Winnipeg Transit came to the scene to provide temporary shelter. Manitoba Hydro crews also came to the building, where they found and fixed the source of the carbon monoxide leak in the mechanical room.

The building was ventilated and residents were able to go back inside once the carbon monoxide readings dropped below 4 ppm.

The City of Winnipeg warns that carbon monoxide is a dangerous gas that is colourless, odourless and tasteless. Exposure to carbon monoxide can be deadly.

Winnipeggers are reminded that carbon monoxide poisoning causes flu-like symptoms, such as nausea, dizziness, confusion, and vision and hearing loss.

If you suspect there is carbon monoxide in your home, you should get out immediately and call 911. Installing a carbon monoxide detector on every floor of your home can help to keep you safe.