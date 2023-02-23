Mechanics and truck driver facing charges after fatal crash in eastern Newfoundland

Two mechanics and a truck driver are facing charges in connection with a fatal crash in Newfoundland involving a tractor-trailer that investigators say was improperly inspected and had mechanical issues.

The collision between the truck and a sedan on June 7, 2022, claimed the life of a 56-year-old man from St. John's, who was the sole occupant of the car.

Police say the victim died at the scene on Peacekeepers Way, in Conception Bay South, which is southwest of St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says its accident investigation team determined the truck had mechanical issues, adding that it uncovered alleged negligence and fraud related to vehicle inspections at a local garage.

The truck driver, a 27-year-old man from Mount Pearl, N.L., has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

As well, a 59-year-old mechanic from Paradise, N.L., has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, 59 counts of fraud and 19 counts of uttering a forged document.

A second mechanic, a 66-year-old man from Goulds, N.L., has been charged with 40 counts of uttering a forged document.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.