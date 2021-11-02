Med school partnership nurturing love of science in Indigenous youth

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM), is taking time to discuss Treaties Week and its partnership with Science North.

The two organizations have been working virtually to engage Indigenous youth in the sciences.

As a result of COVID-19, they've been connecting with young people through modes like Zoom to discuss potential pathways to places like medical school.

"We cannot wait to get back into the classroom -- we miss them and I think that's something that's really been missing from our programming for the past two years almost now, is that connection with the youth so we are absolutely planning on going back into the classroom," said Science North's Emily Kerton.

"As a child myself of summer science camps at Science North, you know it really did form a foundation in terms of my interest in science and ecology and other things, so this was a natural fit, you know, as far as the work Science North is already doing in reaching kids in a way," said Joseph Leblanc, NOSM associate dean of equity and inclusion.

It's just one of several programs NOSM has underway.

This year, 17 per cent of the incoming medical class has Indigenous roots. The school said that is the highest rate for a medical class in Canada.