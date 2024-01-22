Mediation over between city and library workers; union to discuss striking

City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library employees will discuss striking after seeing what they describe as a "lack of commitment" from the city during contract negotiations.

The Civic Service Union 52 (CSU 52) says it is ready to apply to the Alberta Labour Relations Board for a strike vote at the end of a 14-day "cooling-off" period, which will end Jan. 30.

It has emergency meetings with members scheduled for this week and next.

"We are left with no other option than to take a strike vote. While City Council has taken a 4.8% raise over the last two years, they are leaving City employees with their fifth year without a raise. Our membership can not afford to strike, but they also cannot afford to bear the brunt of this injustice any longer," union president Lanny Chudyk said in a statement.

A spokesperson said the city remains committed to reaching a fair agreement.

"Though all efforts were made to reach a deal with CSU 52, which followed a lengthy period of negotiations, including 30 bargaining sessions and multiple mediation dates, the parties could not achieve a settlement. After careful consideration, the City has asked the mediator to write out," Charity Dyke, director of strategic services, told CTV News Edmonton in an email.

"I would like to see us get to a point where we don't see a strike or other job action," councillor Tim Cartmell told reporters at city hall on Monday, "but this is part of the labour negotiating process, so if this is a step that needs to be taken in the union's view to get to an agreed-upon settlement, that's their prerogative."

CSU 52 represents 6,000 technical, professional, administrative and clerical workers at the City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library.

Cartmell expects if a strike did happen, most city services would be affected in one way or another.

The strike would include 911 operators and the Edmonton Police Service is working on a contingency plan.

"Work is underway to recertify sworn members who have previous experience in [Emergency Communications & Operations Management Branch] answering emergency calls," EPS told CTV News Edmonton.