Thornton building to be structurally assessed after car crashes through it
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A portion of a Thornton facility is boarded up after a car crashed into the building earlier this week.
While there were people in the building, no one was seriously injured when the vehicle slammed through The Queens Health Centre on Barrie Street (County Road 27) on Tuesday evening.
Fire officials said the driver had a medical emergency and ran a traffic light before the crash.
The damage forced the business to close to be assessed.
A chief building official said the structural integrity was "mostly maintained" because of the old-style construction but would still need to be checked by a professional engineer.
The township said it hopes the disruption to the community is minimal.
