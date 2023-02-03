Medical emergency causes major delays on Canada Line in Vancouver
Service on Vancouver's Canada Line SkyTrain was disrupted during rush hour Friday evening because of what authorities described as a medical emergency.
BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it was called to Broadway-City Hall Station around 3:20 p.m. for a patient requiring medical care.
Three ambulance crews and a supervisor responded, and one patient was taken to hospital in unknown condition, EHS said.
The incident prompted a large emergency response at the intersection of Broadway and Cambie Street. It also stopped the Canada Line between Oakridge-41st and Waterfront stations.
"Extra bus service is in place to all impacted stations and extra staff are deployed to direct customers," TransLink said in a statement.
Service to the affected stations resumed around 5:30 p.m., according to the transit agency.
Photos posted on social media showed a massive line of people waiting for buses at Cambie Street and 41st Avenue.
The line on Cambie & 41st to take the bus is INSANE
No extra busses, to help out with the extra ppl? It's been awhile pic.twitter.com/KPEkhxsv3S
-
