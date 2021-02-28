A medical transport flight from Stony Rapids to Saskatoon had to make a stop in Prince Albert after an incident in the air, according to Transwest Air.

On Feb. 27, at around 12:24 p.m., dispatch received a call reporting an “in-flight reportable aviation incident” from a medical flight with one patient, according to a media release.

Emergency response protocols were initiated and the aircraft landed at around 12:35 p.m. in Prince Albert, Transwest Air said.

Everyone on the flight was okay and no injuries were reported. In a media release Transwest Air said “the crew did an outstanding job of landing the aircraft safely on the runway at 12:35 p.m., with passengers being safely evacuated after taxiing up to the terminal.”

Transport Canada and Transportation Safety Board have been contacted and made aware of the incident and a safety management system report has been initiated, Transwest Air said.