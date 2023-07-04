'Medical issue' may have led to fiery Saskatoon crash, police say
Web Journalist
Rory MacLean
Saskatoon police say a driver who crashed on Circle Drive Monday may have suffered a medical incident.
The vehicle appeared to have veered off Circle Drive while heading north, passing through the oncoming lane and busting through a fence before hitting two light posts and rolling to a stop about 100 metres down Saskatchewan Crescent West, catching fire.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:12 p.m., the city says. The driver was out of the vehicle when they arrived.
Police said the driver suffered only minor injuries in the crash. He was taken to hospital for further assessment.
No charges were laid due to the medical nature of the incident, police said.
-
Campfire bans coming back for B.C. Coast, InteriorCampfire bans are coming back into effect for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Interior.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heatAfter starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.
-
Average home price dips slightly in Windsor-EssexHome sales and listings in the region continue to trend slightly downward.