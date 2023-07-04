'Medical issue' may have led to fiery Saskatoon crash, police say

Saskatoon police say a driver who crashed on Circle Drive Monday may have suffered a medical incident.

The vehicle appeared to have veered off Circle Drive while heading north, passing through the oncoming lane and busting through a fence before hitting two light posts and rolling to a stop about 100 metres down Saskatchewan Crescent West, catching fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:12 p.m., the city says. The driver was out of the vehicle when they arrived.

Police said the driver suffered only minor injuries in the crash. He was taken to hospital for further assessment.

No charges were laid due to the medical nature of the incident, police said.