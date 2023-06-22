Medical lead walks away from Indigenous Wellness Core after Hinshaw's job offer is revoked

The medical lead at Alberta Health Services' Indigenous Wellness Core has resigned after a job offer to the province's former chief medical officer of health was revoked.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw was a prominent figure during the COVID-19 pandemic as the province's top doctor.

Albertans were divided by her decisions, with those opposed to mandates pushing back and supporters feeling restrictions were lifted too soon.

Hinshaw was removed from the post by Premier Danielle Smith in November 2022.

In May, Hinshaw was hired to work as the public health and preventive medicine lead for the Indigenous Wellness Core (IWC).

It was announced after the provincial election on June 1, sparking an uproar on social media.

Earlier this week, that job offer was revoked.

In response, Dr. Esther Tailfeathers, medical lead with the IWC, resigned from her position.

"This is a very concerning situation," said Lorian Hardcastle with the University of Calgary Faculty of Law and Cumming School of Medicine.

"The loss of Dr. Tailfeathers is really significant. There's a lack of Indigenous physicians in Alberta, a lack of Indigenous people in leadership roles in AHS and so this is a real loss to our health care system."

Tailfeathers has been a prominent doctor for Indigenous people in the health care system.

She served as the medical lead with the IWC and is also a family physician on the Blood Tribe, where she has helped tackle issues like mental health and the opioid crisis.

"The impact her resignation will have on Indigenous health in Alberta moving forward is unknown but there is confusion and concern among many," the Alberta Medical Association's Indigenous Health Committee said on Twitter.

Tailfeathers was instrumental in creating the Indigenous Health Commitments: Roadmap to Wellness, which outlines the AHS path to improve health equity and outcomes with and for Indigenous people.

Hardcastle says the revoking of Hinshaw's job offer could be detrimental to AHS.

"It's going to deter doctors from serving in leadership roles if they think their decisions won't be respected or in the case of Dr. Hinshaw, if they feel after serving in that role they won't be able to get future employment," Hardcastle said.

"Alberta Health Services is responsible for hiring decisions and the Government of Alberta does not comment on AHS personnel decisions," the Alberta government said in a statement.

CTV News reached out to Tailfeathers for an interview but has not heard back.