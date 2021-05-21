Medical officer of health in Timmins 'begging' community to curb spread of COVID-19

The area covered by the Porcupine Health Unit is in a desperate battle to curb its COVID-19 crisis, medical officer of health Dr. Lianne Catton said Thursday.

As more new cases and outbreaks are announced, predominantly in Timmins, Catton said residents need to act diligently to prevent the situation from getting even worse. On Thursday alone, 50 new cases were reported, and an outbreak at an area mine.

Catton said the health unit area is experiencing its worst case counts ever in this pandemic.

"I recognize that this has been hard -- beyond hard -- for so many reasons," Catton said at a city news briefing Thursday. "I absolutely beg you to continue (battling COVID-19). We can do this, we've done it before."

Modelling data recently released by the province shows that the Porcupine area's COVID infection rate per 100,000 people is reaching levels only previously seen in Toronto.

The figures show that around nine per cent of COVID tests in the district are returning positive — Toronto's rate is 9.5 per cent. As well, while many health units in Ontario are seeing declining cases, the Porcupine district's cases are currently rising faster than any other area.

In a media briefing, Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said he has been working with the PHU to curb its crisis, including sending extra vaccines and allocating staff to help with case management.

"It's really time to hunker down in that area there, even with the warmer weather," Williams said. "If the warmer weather won't make you stay at home, maybe black flies will for the moment and to keep under control on that and get vaccinated when you can."

Catton said the health unit is doing everything it can to manage the area's rising case numbers, but said it is ultimately up to the entire community.

Part of what got the region to this point, Catton said, is the highly infectious COVID variants. But she said it's also possible that people's pandemic fatigue is causing them to relax on following public health prevention measures.

A COVID-safe long weekend

"There's only so much we can do to chase down cases and contacts," Catton said. "We need people to take the measures seriously and follow those precautions to reduce those exposures in the first place."

Looking toward the long weekend, Catton is imploring people to refrain from gathering with other households.

Timmins Police Service chief John Gauthier warned officers will be on guard and ready to lay charges under the provincial stay-at-home order, if necessary.

In conjunction with prevention protocols, Catton said getting vaccinated is the best road to recovery from this crisis.

She is hoping people participate in the health unit's vaccination blitz -- young people especially -- either by attending Friday and Saturday's drop-in clinics or by booking an appointment.

"We need to recognize that the vaccinations for our older population is working," Catton said. "This is our opportunity to not only follow the measures that will make the difference today, tomorrow and for the next couple of weeks, but to also get vaccinated and start that level of protection for absolutely everyone eligible in our community who's willing to consent."