Medical watchdog takes Ottawa doctor to court over COVID-19 vaccine exemptions

Ontario’s medical watchdog is taking an Ottawa doctor to court for allegedly obstructing its investigation into medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Dr. Mary Elizabeth O’Connor has refused to provide medical records and patient information to the College of Physicians and Surgeons, according to a notice of application filed in Ontario Superior Court.

The college launched an investigation in October after receiving information about O’Connor’s improper completion of medical exemptions, the court document says.

O’Connor “takes the position that the College ‘must define COVID-19’ and that she ‘will not be able to move forward without (the College’s) precise definition of COVID-19,’” the notice says.

She has also requested that the College “advise if (the College) know(s) the ingredients of the ‘gene therapy experiments,’ the so-called vaccinations being administered to humanity without informed consent.’”

O’Connor practices on Bayswater Avenue in Hintonburg, according to her listing on the college’s website. The door to the building listed as her office address was locked on Wednesday.

“There’s no need for an investigation because there’s no incompetency or malpractice at work here,” said O’Connor’s lawyer Michael Swinwood. “There’s a medical practice which has determined that people are entitled to exemptions from the so-called vaccine.”

The college’s notice says they have copies of medical exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine that O’Connor granted which don’t meet provincial requirements.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

O’Connor is one of four doctors the college is taking to court to get them to cooperate with investigations into medical exemptions and COVID-19 testing.

The provincial guidance on medical exemptions says they must include the following information: