Medicine Hat elects first female mayor, 5 female councillors

Medicine Hat has elected its first female mayor in a landslide victory over incumbent Ted Clugston.

Unofficial results show Linnsie Clark won with 13,151 votes, or 66 per cent of the total ballots cast.

That's in comparison to outgoing mayor Clugston, who unofficially received 4,639 votes or 23 per cent.

We did it! Let’s get started! #medhat

Clark won't be the only new face at Medicine Hat City Council.

Of the eight councillors elected on Monday, only two are returning: Robert Dumanowski and Darren Hirsch.

Meanwhile, five of the six new councillors elected are women: Karen Ramona Robins, Allison Knodel, Alison Van Dyke, Cassi Hider and Shila Sharps.

Newcomer Andy McGrogan was also elected.

Five people joined the race for mayor in Medicine Hat and 33 people ran for city council.