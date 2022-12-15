Medicine Hat man caught behind wheel of stolen pickup, additional vehicles recovered
Jeffrey Lawless, a 37-year-old Medicine Hat man, faces charges following an investigation into a stolen pickup truck that led to the recovery of several stolen vehicles.
Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) spotted a 2002 Ford F350 pickup truck on Dec. 7 in Medicine Hat that had been reported stolen from Redcliff that same day.
Officers arrested the driver and, during the subsequent search of Lawless' property in Medicine Hat, located several stolen items including a dirt bike, all-terrain vehicles and a trailer.
The total value of the stolen goods is estimated at $58,000.
Lawless was charged with stolen property charges and breaching his probation. He was released from custody ahead of his scheduled Jan. 19, 2023 court appearance.
ALERT officials confirm the stolen pickup truck was returned to its rightful owner and efforts are underway to find the owners of the other vehicles.
-
Calendar campaign raises money for police memorial wall in SudburyThe Sudbury Region Police Museum is moving to a new location from headquarters on Brady Street to a downtown building that is more accessible.
-
Lawsuit alleges medical records falsified in sudden death of Alta. woman, $6M soughtA lawsuit filed by the widower of a 40-year-old Hanna, Alta., woman claims medical records were "intentionally falsified" and that staff "did not use reasonable and proper skill or care" and "did not follow accepted medical practices in (her) diagnosis and treatment."
-
Critics concerned Alberta's newly increased physician subsidy won’t help doctor shortageCritics say that an increased physician subsidy won’t be enough to help physicians in any meaningful way.
-
Drugs, guns and stolen passports seized after RCMP raid Wetaskiwin homeTwo Wetaskiwin residents face a series of firearms-related charges after Mounties completed a search of their home and found drugs, firearms, body armour and a pair of stolen passports.
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north EdmontonA 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
'We’re all human': Saskatoon Tribal Council assisting in drug charge diversion programThe Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is working with police to help divert illicit drug charges and keep early offenders out of the criminal justice system.
-
Football and faith: How 98-year-old Mindy Hurley stays young at heartKitchener’s Mindy Hurley has a unique Sunday ritual.
-
Calgary senior concerned she won't be able to afford mortgage come her renewalCalgary senior Brenda Willy is still living in the house she bought 36 years ago, but now she's worried she might have to sell.
-
Foundation makes whopping $1.3M donation to Camosun to support women in tradesThe Gwyn Morgan and Patricia Trottier Foundation has donated nearly $1.3 million to Camosun College to help women pursue a career in the trades.