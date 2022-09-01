Medicine Hat man charged after weapons, drugs seized from home

A Medicine Hat man is facing charges after members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and weapons from his home this week.

Officers executed a search warrant at the accused's home in the Southwest Hill area on Tuesday, seizing the following:

A rifle and ammunition;

A crossbow;

A Taser;

A dart launcher;

15 grams of fentanyl;

31 grams of methamphetamine; and

$6,360 in cash.

"What’s most concerning is the home’s proximity to a junior high school," said ALERT Medicine Hat Staff Sgt. Ryan Thorburn in a news release.

"Anytime drugs and weapons mix it poses a threat to public safety and community well-being."

James McNulty, 41, is charged with the following:

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;

Careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a prohibited weapon; Possession of proceeds of crime; and

Unauthorized possession of identity documents.

McNulty has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29.