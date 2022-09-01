iHeartRadio

Medicine Hat man charged after weapons, drugs seized from home

ASIRT displays items seized in Medicine Hat during the search of a property on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (ASIRT handout)

A Medicine Hat man is facing charges after members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and weapons from his home this week.

Officers executed a search warrant at the accused's home in the Southwest Hill area on Tuesday, seizing the following:

  • A rifle and ammunition;
  • A crossbow;
  • A Taser;
  • A dart launcher;
  • 15 grams of fentanyl;
  • 31 grams of methamphetamine; and
  • $6,360 in cash.

"What’s most concerning is the home’s proximity to a junior high school," said ALERT Medicine Hat Staff Sgt. Ryan Thorburn in a news release.

"Anytime drugs and weapons mix it poses a threat to public safety and community well-being." 

James McNulty, 41, is charged with the following:

  • Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;
  • Careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm;
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon; Possession of proceeds of crime; and
  • Unauthorized possession of identity documents. 

McNulty has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29.