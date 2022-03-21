Medicine Hat man charged in bear spray attack on city bus

A 32-year-old man faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, after bear spray was discharged into a Medicine Hat Transit bus.

Medicine Hat Police Service members responded to the area of Kingsway Avenue and 13th Street at around 3 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day following reports of a bear spray attack.

According to police, a passenger had requested a stop and, after stepping out the doors, he turned and sprayed bear spray on "the entire backside of the bus."

The suspect was located by officers and arrested. The name of the accused has not been released but police confirm he is a Medicine Hat resident and his charges include assault with a weapon.

No serious injuries were reported.