Medicine Hat man charged in string of fast food restaurant break-ins

Medicine Hat police have arrested a 35-year-old man following an investigation into numerous business break-ins in the southern Alberta city.

According to police officials, the first break-and-enters were reported in the fall of 2022 and additional break-ins took place in the months that followed.

"A number of businesses were hit in a short amount of time and our team worked quickly with everyone involved," said Staff Sgt. Ryan Thorburn of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT). "We appreciate the community's patience as we continue the investigation."

The investigation into the string of break-ins, with several targeting fast food restaurants, led police to search a home in the Medicine Hat neighbourhood of Crescent Heights on March 8.

Kris Simons was arrested and charged with:

Nine counts of break and enter (business);

Breach of a release order; and,

Theft under $5,000.

Simons remains in custody ahead of his court appearance.