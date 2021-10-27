Medicine Hat man charged with second-degree murder after partner found dead in home
A 53-year-old man from Medicine Hat has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of his 51-year-old domestic partner.
Medicine Hat Police Service officers responded to a home on Third Street S.E. late Tuesday afternoon following a call to 911.
Police located the body of a woman inside the home and a man was arrested on scene.
Officials confirm Timothy Faulkner, 53, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the woman's death. Police say the accused and deceased were partners, but her name has not been released.
"Our condolences are extended to the family of the victim, and support is being provided by the MHPS Victims Assistance Unit," said MHPS officials in a statement.
Faulkner remained in custody ahead of his court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.
Police encourage survivors of domestic abuse or family violence to seek help from one of the local agencies that offer assistance, including the Medicine Hat Women's Shelter Society (403-529-1091)
