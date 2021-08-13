Medicine Hat man dead after being hit by falling tree in Banff National Park

A man from Medicine Hat was killed after a tree fell on him while he was camping in Banff National Park.

RCMP say the fatal incident happened just after midnight on Aug. 11.

The 61-year-old was camping at the Aylmer Canyon Campground, a remote location near Lake Minnewaka that is only accessible to hikers.

Officials confirm the man was dead prior to the arrival of officers.

Friday afternoon, a Banff spokesperson emailed the following statement:

"On August 11, 2021, a fatality occurred at a Lake Minnewanka backcountry campground (LM-09) due to a tree falling on a campsite. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and all of those involved in this tragic event.

"Parks Canada has closed this campground and is currently completing hazardous tree assessments in the area. Until the assessments are complete, the campground will remain closed.

"The incident is under investigation by the RCMP. Please contact the RCMP for any questions related to the incident."

The death is not considered suspicious and it's not known what caused the tree to fall.