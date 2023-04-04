Medicine Hat men charged in drug trafficking investigation

Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month that saw investigators seize cocaine, magic mushrooms, methamphetamine and oxycodone.

Officers from Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) searched three properties on March 29 over concerns they were tied to drug trafficking.

During the searches, police seized the following:

411 grams of cocaine;

132 grams of psilocybin mushrooms;

30 grams of methamphetamine;

140 pills of oxycodone;

411 grams of illicit cannabis products;

75 grams of buffing agent; and

$38,400 cash.

"All three homes were located in residential areas throughout the city and two were in close proximity to elementary schools," said Staff Sgt. Ryan Thorburn in a Monday news release.

Two vehicles were also seized.

A total of 20 drug-related charges have been laid against Jeremy Siegers, 47, and Sean Baker, 51, both of Medicine Hat.