Medicine Hat police chief steps down citing personal, family reasons
The Medicine Hat Police Service is seeking a new chief of police as Chief Mike Worden has announced his plans to resign.
Worden, who served as police chief for roughly 1.5 years, notified the police commission and MHPS members of his plans to step aside.
"After great consideration, I have made the difficult decision to retire as Chief of Police of the Medicine Hat Police Service for personal and family reasons," said Worden in an MHPS statement released on Victoria Day. "It was a great honour to lead this organization for the last 1.5 years and I am confident the Medicine Hat Police Commission will chose an effective leader to help guide the service into the future.
"I want to thank the men and women of the MHPS for their dedication and professionalism and the community for their unwavering support."
Worden served 25 years with the Calgary Police Service prior to becoming the 22nd chief in MHPS history on Jan. 4, 2021. He replaced Andy McGrogan who retired after 13 years in the role.
MHPS officials extended their appreciation for Worden's contributions and say the search for his replacement will begin immediately.
-
What’s happening with the peace fountain? Windsor council looking at three optionsWindsor city council has to make some decisions regarding a popular monument.
-
2 classic cars among $179,000 worth of stolen property found at home near WalkertonTwo classic cars and a hydraulic dump trailer are among several stolen vehicles seized by police from a residence near Walkerton.
-
Two weeks left to claim $500,000 lottery ticket in OttawaA lottery ticket worth $500,000 that was sold in Ottawa nearly a year ago remains unclaimed and time is running out to claim it.
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulderYork Regional Police announced a crackdown on stunt driving and street racing Wednesday, releasing new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught on camera doing donuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy roadways.
-
Winnipeg woman charged following year-long homicide investigation: policeA 31-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a May 2021 homicide.
-
$8,000 in damage to school after group climbs onto its roof: Penticton RCMPPenticton Mounties are looking for suspects they say caused thousands of dollars in damage to a high school roof last month.
-
Gravel truck and small SUV collide in London, Ont.There’s no official word on possible injuries after a small SUV and gravel truck collided head-on Wednesday morning.
-
Province to pick up the tab for Ottawa storm cleanupOttawa mayor Jim Watson says Premier Doug Ford has assured him the province will pay for cleaning up the national capital after Saturday’s powerful, deadly storm.
-
Manitoba testing community's drinking water for leadThe Manitoba Government is monitoring the drinking water in a number of communities to test for lead.