Medicine Hat police major crimes investigates woman's death, man in custody

A man is in custody after a woman was killed at a residence in Medicine Hat, Alta. on Monday.

Medicine Hat police received a 911 call at about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 and arrived to a residence in the 0-100 block of Third Street S.E. to find a woman deceased.

A man was taken into custody. No other information has been released.

The Medicine Hat police major crimes section is leading the investigation.