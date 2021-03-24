Medicine Hat police on the hunt for suspect in domestic assault, truck theft

A search is underway in Medicine Hat for Gerald Mohr, the 46-year-old man wanted in connection with a recent domestic assault and theft of a pickup truck.

Medicine Hat Police Service officers responded to reports of an assault near the 600 block of Industrial Avenue S.E. on March 18.

Prior to the arrival of police, the suspect, since identified as Mohr, fled the scene in a 2004 Dodge Ram that had been stolen.

The pickup truck has been recovered but Mohr remains on the lam.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of the 46-year-old on charges of assault, theft over $5,000 and breach of probation.

The wanted man is described as:

Approximately 178 centimetres (5'10") tall;

Weighing 82 kilograms (180 pounds); and

Having brown hair and brown eyes.

MHPS officials say anyone who encounters Mohr should notify police immediately. Police encourage the public not to approach or attempt to apprehend him.

Anyone with information regarding Mohr's whereabouts is asked to contact the MHPS at 403-529-8481 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.