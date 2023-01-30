Medicine Hat police score biggest fentanyl seizure in city’s history

Medicine Hat police say a traffic stop has led to the largest single seizure of fentanyl in the city's history.

On Saturday, an officer pulled over a vehicle along Redcliff Drive in Medicine Hat.

Police say a search turned up about three kilograms of fentanyl, some methamphetamine, two rifles, a semi-automatic shotgun and about $3,200 in cash.

The fentanyl has a street value of nearly $600,000 dollars and could be made into about 30,000 doses, police say.

John Elford, a 52-year-old Edmonton man, faces trafficking and firearms charges, as well as charges of breaching release conditions.