Medicine Hat police seize sawed-off shotgun, arrest man

Police in Medicine Hat say charges have been laid against a 36-year-old man in connection with a recent firearm seizure.

A man, who was wanted on warrants, was located by police on April 18.

During the arrest, he attempted to reach into a bag, police said in a statement. A subsequent search discovered a loaded sawed-off 20-gauge shotgun along with several items of stolen property.

Officers found additional ammunition for the weapon on the suspect, police said.

Tyler Poczik, 36, of Medicine Hat, is charged with:

Unlawful possession of a restricted firearm;

Possession of a prohibited / restricted firearm;

Unsafe storage of a firearm;

Two counts of a breach of a firearms/ammunition prohibition order;

Breach of release order;

Unlawful possession of identity documents;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Possession of weapon dangerous to the public peace; and

Fraudulently possess credit card data.

Poczik was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on April 27.