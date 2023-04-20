iHeartRadio

Medicine Hat police seize sawed-off shotgun, arrest man


A 36-year-old Medicine Hat man has been charged in connection with a firearm seizure on April 18. (Supplied)

Police in Medicine Hat say charges have been laid against a 36-year-old man in connection with a recent firearm seizure.

A man, who was wanted on warrants, was located by police on April 18.

During the arrest, he attempted to reach into a bag, police said in a statement. A subsequent search discovered a loaded sawed-off 20-gauge shotgun along with several items of stolen property.

Officers found additional ammunition for the weapon on the suspect, police said.

Tyler Poczik, 36, of Medicine Hat, is charged with:

  • Unlawful possession of a restricted firearm;
  • Possession of a prohibited / restricted firearm;
  • Unsafe storage of a firearm;
  • Two counts of a breach of a firearms/ammunition prohibition order;
  • Breach of release order;
  • Unlawful possession of identity documents;
  • Possession of stolen property under $5,000;
  • Possession of weapon dangerous to the public peace; and
  • Fraudulently possess credit card data.

Poczik was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on April 27.

12