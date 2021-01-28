If Country Music Television's crystal ball is working properly, Medicine Hat may be on the cusp of being home to another budding country music star, following in the footsteps of Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame member Terri Clark.

That was the word this weekend, when CMT released their annual list of The Next Women of Country class of 2021, and one of the names on the list was Medicine Hat's MacKenzie Porter.

The list was launched by CMT in 2013, in response to growing criticism that country was too male-dominant, and is intended to recognize and support "country music's most promising and powerful female artists."

Joining Porter on the list were Ashland Craft, Pricilla Block, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Hannah Dasher, Harper Grae, Saskatchewan native Tenille Arts, Sacha and Chapel Hart.

"The year-long campaign raises awareness for new female artists with support for their music and videos across CMT and CMT Music channels, CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT.com along with CMT's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Introducing CMT viewers to Porter, they said, "Singer-songwriter MacKenzie Porter is a rising talent signed to Big Loud Records. Porter is surging now with her recently released EP Drinkin' Songs: The Collection, an arsenal of two years' worth of new music produced by sought-after Nashville producer Joey Moi.

"Since moving to Nashville in 2014 from her native Canada, Porter has developed a radiant country style which threads the needle between traditional heart and modern energy," producing multiple Canadian Country Music Award nominations, and giving Porter the opportunity to share the stage with Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts. Porter is also an actor, who recently appeared in the Netflix series Travelers.

Porter tweeted the news out this weekend, saying, "so excited and grateful to be a part of @CMT Next Women of Country Class. Such amazing women to be surrounded by!"

So so excited and grateful to be apart of this years @cmt Next Woman of Country Class. Love you @lesliefram1 and everyone at @cmt! Such amazing woman to be surrounded by! #cmtnextwomen pic.twitter.com/EClZ82jsYV

Past alumnae of the CMT Next Women of Country include Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina, RaeLynn, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Hailey Whitters and Calgarian Lindsay Ell.