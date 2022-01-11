Medicine Hat senior arrested after shots fired at police during standoff

A 67-year-old man is in police custody following an armed standoff with Medicine Hat police on the weekend.

Officers were called to a home on Northland Crescent N.E. at around 3 p.m. Saturday for reports of a dispute between a woman and a man said to have a handgun.

The woman exited the home and approached police while the armed man was seen entering the garage on the property.

Police commanded the man to surrender, but he responded by waving a handgun at the officers and fleeing back into the home.

Nearly five hours after the initial 911 call, the man returned to the open garage and pointed the handgun at police. Officers responded by firing "less lethal rounds" at the man, hitting him twice.

Medicine Hat Police Service officials say the suspect fired the handgun at tactical team members and one of the shots struck an armoured rescue vehicle.

The suspect attempted to barricade himself but tactical team members made their way into the garage and arrested him.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Barry Reed, 67, faces several charges in connection with the standoff including:

Uttering threats;

Careless storage of a firearm;

Pointing a firearm;

Assault with a weapon; and,

Reckless discharging of a firearm.

Reed is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12.



