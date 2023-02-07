Medicine Hat takes initial step toward butting out smoking in public

Medicine Hat city council passed the first reading of a proposed bylaw that would ban smoking in parks and at public events.

The outdoor smoking and vaping bylaw would prohibit outdoor smoking in public spaces.

Monday's initial reading did not include debate. Councillors will be able to question the proposal during the second reading.

Medicine Hat is not the first Alberta municipality to consider a smoking ban and, if the bylaw passes, the city would join a list that recently expanded when the town of Banff instituted its smoke free bylaw as of Feb. 1