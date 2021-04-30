Medicine Hat woman killed, 19-year-old injured in crash involving car and train
Redcliff RCMP is investigating a fatal collision between a car and a train on Thursday that left a 50-year-old woman dead and sent a 19-year-old woman to hospital.
The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on Range Road 75 near Highway 1, in southeast Alberta.
Police say thecar was northbound when it was struck by an eastbound train.
The 50-year-old female driver of the car was pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene.
A 19-year-old female passenger was extracted by Cypress County Fire Emergency Services and EMS and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both women are from Medicine Hat. Investigators are now looking for the cause of the collision.
The name of the deceased has not been released.