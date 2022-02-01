Medium risk of major flooding in parts of North Dakota: National Weather Service

The United States National Weather Service is predicting a medium risk of major flooding at Fargo and Pembina on the Red River during the spring, according to its most recent flooding outlook.

The outlook, released last Thursday, looks at hydrologic and climate conditions in the area. It says the current snowpack and the associated water content it represents is up to 125 per cent of normal.

The weather service says the outlook depends on a number of factors yet to be determined, including further snowpack growth, the rate the snow thaws and melts, and if heavy rain occurs in the area.

The Manitoba government said Tuesday that the Hydrologic Forecast Centre (HFC) has been monitoring weather conditions and precipitation in all Manitoba basins during the winter.

“HFC is aware of the flood forecast issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in the U.S. HFC, as in previous years, will incorporate data obtained from nearby jurisdictions, including data from the NWS and Saskatchewan, into its flood forecasting models,” a spokesperson for the province said.

The first official spring run-off outlook in Manitoba is coming later in February and March.