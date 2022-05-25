iHeartRadio

Medway high school raises money for breast cancer with flag football tournament

Flag football tournament at Medway High School, May 25, 2022. (Jennifer Basa/CTV News London)

A recreational and fitness leadership class from Medway High School hosted its fourth flag football tournament event called ‘Medway Power Tuff’ on Wednesday.

The goal of the event is to raise money for The Canadian Cancer Society and raise awareness about breast cancer.

The school is hoping the tournament will encourage more women to participate in the sport.

12