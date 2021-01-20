Mayor Don Iveson introduced Edmonton’s new city manager, Andre Corbould, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Corbould spent many years working as a provincial administrator and is also a military veteran who served in Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan.

“His experience includes emergency management and executive leadership with the government of Alberta, security for the 2010 Olympics and nation-building work in Afghanistan with the Canadian Armed Forces,” said Iveson over video conference.

After an international search, city council voted unanimously in November to hire Corbould.

Iveson said his emergency management experience will serve the city well as Edmonton continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corbould said city leaders are facing “challenging times” but the health and safety of city staff and Edmontonians is “a top priority.”

“My job will be leading through the change required to start and realize our economic recovery and to grow our community,” said Corbould. “That means building on opportunities to become more efficient with service delivery and getting the greatest possible value that Edmontonians receive from their tax dollars.”

He started his new role on Monday and Iveson says one of his first points of business was meeting city staff at a transit garage.

“He is a dedicated team builder and he’s made it clear to me that one of his first focus areas will be ensuring the city of Edmonton is running the best that it can,” said Iveson.

“We are not going to slow down, stop, pause. We are going to maintain the momentum of the city work ahead of us,” said Corbould.

Corbould earned a master’s degree in defence management and policy from the Royal Military College of Canada.

He takes over for Adam Laughlin who has been acting as interim city manager since Linda Cochrane retired in October 2019.