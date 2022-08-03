Meet Ember, Cambridge Memorial Hospital’s new facility dog for staff

Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) has a new employee and it’s a four-legged furry friend named Ember.

The hospital’s new facility dog is there to help provide mental health support for staff, physicians, midwives, and volunteers.

“She always brightens my day,” said Kim MacDougall, one of Ember’s handlers. “When it’s time to go to work, she’s eager and ready to go.”

MacDougall, who is also a staff member at CMH, approached the executive team in 2019 with a proposal to have a facility dog.

“We thought it was a great idea and pursued the application,” said Patrick Gaskin, president and CEO of Cambridge Memorial Hospital. “As health care providers, we face many challenges and daily stress that can impact our mental health. Ember is another way to support our staff’s mental health. Not only does she provide comfort, she also promotes positive conversations around mental health.”

Staff members at CMH said having Ember around has boosted morale in the hospital.

“We take our turns and get what we need from her,” said charge nurse Janine Kalmar. “It just helps us to take a moment to breathe to kind of shut off the noise and chaos around us.”

Facility dogs are usually deployed in high stress environments, like fire and police departments.

Cambridge Memorial said it’s the first hospital in Canada to have a dedicated facility dog provided by National Service Dog.

Ember underwent a two-year training process with National Service Dog, who taught her how to be close to people, including sitting on laps and giving hugs.

“It’s often times the weight and pressure of their head or body on you that creates an opportunity for relaxation,” said Rochelle Barber with National Service Dogs.

Ember’s vet and food bills are paid for through a donation by the Lyle S. Hallman Foundation.